James Beard Award for Best Chef Midwest goes to St. Louis chef

Tonight, at the 27th annual James Beard Awards in Chicago, Kevin Nashan of Sidney Street Cafe in St. Louis, was named best chef in the Midwest. Nashan, who also owns Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co., is a five-time semi-finalist, and 2017 marked his third year being nominated for the award.

