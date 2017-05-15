Inmate died from overdose

MILWAUKEE, WI The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the death last month of inmate Larance McMorris at the House of Correction in Franklin was due to "acute carfentanil intoxication." That's a powerful animal tranquilizer that's become more common among drug-users in several urban areas.

