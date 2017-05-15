If Moose opts out should we consider Kelly olynyk
Jus thinking should Milwaukee consider Kelly olynyk If Monroe opts out of his contract. I think he should be a Target due to the fact that he can actually Stretch the floor his defense is actually pretty darn good.
