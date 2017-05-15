Here's where to find all of the Sculp...

Here's where to find all of the Sculpture Milwaukee art pieces

Two weeks ago, we all got very excited about the announcement of Sculpture Milwaukee , a new outdoor urban sculpture exhibit featuring 22 pieces of art from 21 artists, including a piece from MAM designer extraordinaire Santiago Calatrava spread down Wisconsin Avenue through the summer and early fall. And now, the new public art exhibit is starting to come together, with two sculptures and the start of a third Jason S. Yi's "Legend of the White Snake," at 580 W. Wisconsin Ave. all installing today.

