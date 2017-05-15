Here's where to find all of the Sculpture Milwaukee art pieces
Two weeks ago, we all got very excited about the announcement of Sculpture Milwaukee , a new outdoor urban sculpture exhibit featuring 22 pieces of art from 21 artists, including a piece from MAM designer extraordinaire Santiago Calatrava spread down Wisconsin Avenue through the summer and early fall. And now, the new public art exhibit is starting to come together, with two sculptures and the start of a third Jason S. Yi's "Legend of the White Snake," at 580 W. Wisconsin Ave. all installing today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Sun
|Dahmer
|3
|Cannibalism
|May 5
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|15
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Jen's Sweet Treats
|May 1
|Little_Teacup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC