"Hamilton" is coming to Milwaukee - but when? Just you wait, just you wait
Snap your fingers in the air and yell "Work" with attitude, Milwaukee theater fans; the smash Broadway historical hip-hop hit "Hamilton" will come to town, according to Marcus Center president and CEO Paul F. Mathews. Mathews dropped the news during the Milwaukee Business Journal 's Business of Entertainment event late Tuesday afternoon at The Pfister Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|May 14
|Dahmer
|3
|Cannibalism
|May 5
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|15
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Jen's Sweet Treats
|May 1
|Little_Teacup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC