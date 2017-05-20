Group that skipped on bar bill pays up after online shaming
A group that skipped out on a tab has returned to pay up after the suburban Milwaukee bar used Facebook shaming in an effort to collect. The three men and two women, all in their 20s, reportedly left without paying a $105 bill Friday night at The Brass Tap in Greenfield.
