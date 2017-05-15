Grate Mac and Cheese slated to open this summer in Menomonee Falls
Grate Mac & Cheese will be located in the new Whitestone Station mixed-use development just off of Highway 41/45 at N92W16125 Falls Parkway. The development currently includes Costco Wholesale Club, Froedtert Health and the Wisconsin Athletic Club along with 318 apartment units and multiple additional retailers.
