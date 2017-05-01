Good City Fest 2017 to celebrate East Side brewery's birthday on June 17
Add another beer-and-music festival to your jam-packed summer calendar. One of the fastest-growing craft breweries on Milwaukee's fast-growing craft-brewery scene, Good City Brewing Company is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an outdoor birthday bash featuring good food, great beer and some of the city's hottest music acts.
