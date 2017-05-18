Get your tickets to the Walker's Poin...

Get your tickets to the Walker's Point Food Crawl on June 3

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

The Sixth Annual Walker's Point Food Crawl , hosted by OnMilwaukee and MKEfoodies will take place on Saturday, June 3 from noon to 3 p.m. And you won't want to miss the opportunity to taste your way through the the Historic Walker's Point neighborhood and check out hot new spots like Bowls and The Love Shack ! During the event, attendees can grab a Bublr bike or enjoy a stroll through the neighborhood at their own pace and indulge in their choice of delicious small plates from nearly 20 of Milwaukee's finest restaurants and food venues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Additional State Funding For Foot and Bike Offi... 16 hr Joel 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style 16 hr Joel 4
News I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an... May 18 Frank 1
Cannibalism May 5 Sid 2
News Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El... May 3 EGMC 1
Car Jackings May 3 Sid 1
Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12) May 2 Musikologist 15
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC