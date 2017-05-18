Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokohama, which opens today
Yokohama, the new ramen restaurant from Stand Eat Drink Hospitality, opens today at 1932 E. Kenilworth Pl. in the former home of Yield Bar.
