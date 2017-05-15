Get ready for the 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival with passes, 6-packs now on sale
Summer festival season is upon us. And while the next several months of headlines will be hogged by all of the wonderful music festivals, beer gardens, dining weeks and more outdoor delight, at the end of it all when you've seen every local musician six times each, clumsily danced your way off every picnic table in the area and soaked up an amount of sun your doctor calls "troubling" the Milwaukee Film Festival will be there to bring you indoors with the promise of good discussion, great company and even better movies.
