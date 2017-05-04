Get free grocery delivery for a year ...

Get free grocery delivery for a year with new Instacart service

Read more: OnMilwaukee

There's a new service that will offering just that. Instacart, a new grocery delivery service, launches in Milwaukee beginning Thursday, May 4. The Milwaukee launch is the first in Wisconsin for Instacart, a San Francisco-based company which offers local delivery from area retailers including Whole Foods Market, Petco, Costco, Meijer, Pick N Save and Metro Market in as little as one hour.

