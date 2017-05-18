George Thorogood plans a "Rock Party"...

George Thorogood plans a "Rock Party" for The Pabst Theater

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

After performing more than 8,000 shows in a career that spans 40 years, it's easy to envision George Thorogood on autopilot when he hits The Pabst Theater stage on Tuesday, May 30. After all, at age 67, the king of full-throttle slide guitar boogie has earned the right to take the intensity of his shows down a notch or two, right? Nothing could be farther from the truth. The king himself dispelled any notion of turning in a low-energy show during a recent phone interview before he and his band, the Destroyers, bring their "Rock Party" tour to town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wheel TAx 18 hr Squeezed 2
Cannibalism 18 hr Ralphim 3
News Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs... 18 hr Joel 5
News Additional State Funding For Foot and Bike Offi... Sat Joel 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Sat Joel 4
News I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an... May 18 Frank 1
Car Jackings May 3 Sid 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,189,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC