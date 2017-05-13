Former U.S. Second Lady Biden visits Milwaukee students
Former U.S. Second Lady Biden was in Milwaukee Friday to check out Milwaukee Area Technical College's Promise Program for free tuition. In addition to learning more about the MATC program, she also spoke with students at Bradley Tech in a round table discussion.
