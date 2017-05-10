Film on Young Farmers program highlights youth "planting seeds" in community
Several young farmers walk down a street in the Metcalfe Park neighborhood carrying bags of produce. After planting, weeding and harvesting the vegetables from their own garden near 28th and West Wright streets, they approach residents on the street and knock on doors, selling organically grown tomatoes, collard greens, radishes and other vegetables.
