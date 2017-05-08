Editors to speak in Milwaukee May 10

Editors to speak in Milwaukee May 10

David Eicher and Michael Bakich will make presentations at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Planetarium on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. If you're in the Milwaukee area, please join Michael Bakich and I this Wednesday, May 10, as we deliver a couple of astronomy-related talks at the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

