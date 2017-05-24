Dubuque Hit-and-Run suspect arrested ...

Dubuque Hit-and-Run suspect arrested in Grant County following pursuit

15 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested a hit-and-run suspect from Dubuque on Tuesday morning. The Dubuque Law Enforcement Center advised the sheriff's office of an ongoing pursuit from Dubuque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

