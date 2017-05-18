Do this: Eat all the cheese at first ever Curds and Kegs on June 8
The first annual event will be held at the West Allis Farmer's Market, 6501 W. National Ave. on Thursday, June 8 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The event will feature sampling of over 80 cheeses from some of Wisconsin's best cheese makers, along with spirits and over 30 styles of beer. A variety of products will also be available for purchase.
