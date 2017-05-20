Creative Art Program Available for Individuals with Early-Stage Dementia
The Alzheimer's Association will offer "Memories in the MakingA " a four-week watercolor painting session designed for families living with early-stage dementia. The series will be held on consecutive Thursdays beginning June 1 through June 22 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Alzheimer's Association, 620 S. 76th Street, Suite 160, in Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheel TAx
|10 hr
|Squeezed
|2
|Cannibalism
|10 hr
|Ralphim
|3
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|10 hr
|Joel
|5
|Additional State Funding For Foot and Bike Offi...
|Sat
|Joel
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Sat
|Joel
|4
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|May 18
|Frank
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC