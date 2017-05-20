Creative Art Program Available for In...

Creative Art Program Available for Individuals with Early-Stage Dementia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

The Alzheimer's Association will offer "Memories in the MakingA " a four-week watercolor painting session designed for families living with early-stage dementia. The series will be held on consecutive Thursdays beginning June 1 through June 22 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Alzheimer's Association, 620 S. 76th Street, Suite 160, in Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wheel TAx 10 hr Squeezed 2
Cannibalism 10 hr Ralphim 3
News Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs... 10 hr Joel 5
News Additional State Funding For Foot and Bike Offi... Sat Joel 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Sat Joel 4
News I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an... May 18 Frank 1
Car Jackings May 3 Sid 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. South Korea
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,820 • Total comments across all topics: 281,181,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC