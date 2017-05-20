Creative Art Program Available for Individuals with Early-Stage Dementia

The Alzheimer's Association will offer "Memories in the MakingA " a four-week watercolor painting session designed for families living with early-stage dementia. The series will be held on consecutive Thursdays beginning June 1 through June 22 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Alzheimer's Association, 620 S. 76th Street, Suite 160, in Milwaukee.

