Common Council calls for reducing incarceration
The Milwaukee Common Council recently passed a resolution calling on Milwaukee County, the State of Wisconsin and the federal government to prioritize prevention and address crime holistically to reduce incarceration. The resolution states that African-Americans in the city, county and state have been disproportionately affected by incarceration.
