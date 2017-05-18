Common Council calls for reducing inc...

Common Council calls for reducing incarceration

The Milwaukee Common Council recently passed a resolution calling on Milwaukee County, the State of Wisconsin and the federal government to prioritize prevention and address crime holistically to reduce incarceration. The resolution states that African-Americans in the city, county and state have been disproportionately affected by incarceration.

