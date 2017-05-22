CNN: Clarke may have plagiarized masters thesis
MILWAUKEE, WI Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is firing back following allegations that he plagiarized parts of his master's thesis on homeland security. CNN reported over the weekend that the veteran law enforcement officer failed to properly attribute sources dozens of time and used language from other sources without using quotation marks.
