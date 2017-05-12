Civic NationVoice: We're In Milwaukee Celebrating Free Technical College
On September 9, 2015, Milwaukee Area Technical College launched its free technical college program, MATC Promise , for high school graduates. It was on that same day President Obama and Dr. Jill Biden announced the College Promise Campaign-where I work-to make community and technical college free for all hardworking students.
