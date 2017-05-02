Charges recommended against jailers w...

Charges recommended against jailers who shut off inmate's water, causing dehydration death

Read more: WKOW-TV

Jurors say charges should be filed against seven Milwaukee County Jail staffers for an inmate's death from dehydration after they shut off his water as a disciplinary measure. Officials say 38-year-old Terrill Thomas died in the jail last year after one of the jail lieutenants ordered his cell's water to be shut off as a disciplinary measure because he flooded his toilet.

