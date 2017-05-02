Charges recommended against jailers who shut off inmate's water, causing dehydration death
Jurors say charges should be filed against seven Milwaukee County Jail staffers for an inmate's death from dehydration after they shut off his water as a disciplinary measure. Officials say 38-year-old Terrill Thomas died in the jail last year after one of the jail lieutenants ordered his cell's water to be shut off as a disciplinary measure because he flooded his toilet.
