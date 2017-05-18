Celebration Under The Stars
DEAR FRIENDS, Please join us on a very special evening with live music by Milwaukee saxophonist Jay Anderson on the beautiful Rooftop Sculpture Garden at MSOE's Grohmann Museum, The event - a PURPOSEFUL Fundraiser - is a fundraiser and celebration of the soon-to-be launched Phase II of The Innovations and Wellness Commons on 16th and North. Help us close the gap on the remaining funds needed to reach our total goal of $4.2 million.
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Additional State Funding For Foot and Bike Offi...
|10 hr
|Joel
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|10 hr
|Joel
|4
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|May 18
|Frank
|1
|Cannibalism
|May 5
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|15
