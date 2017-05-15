Caitlin Smith, Westland, Mich.: "I ho...

Caitlin Smith, Westland, Mich.: "I hope to be able to put my degree into practice."

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Journal

Conifer Berg, Appleton, Wis.: I hope everything goes well with my Argentina immersion trip this summer and finding a full-time job next year while my wife continues her education. Nicole Gawel, Milwaukee, Wis.: I am hoping to use my gifts with God's blessing in my hometown of Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style 22 hr Dahmer 3
Cannibalism May 5 Sid 2
News Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El... May 3 EGMC 1
Car Jackings May 3 Sid 1
Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12) May 2 Musikologist 15
News Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa... May 1 Chicagoan by Birth 3
Jen's Sweet Treats May 1 Little_Teacup 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC