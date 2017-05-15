Cafe Hollander opens May 30 in Brookfield

Caf Hollander will be opening its Brookfield location to the public on Tuesday, May 30 at The Corners of Brookfield. The new location is situated near the Bluemound Road entrance next to the future home of L.L. Bean It's the fifth location for Hollander, which is owned by Milwaukee-based Lowlands Group, and it offers many of the features for which Lowlands' cafes are known, including multi-level seating inside and a large rooftop deck and street-level patio.

