Cafe Hollander opens May 30 in Brookf...

Cafe Hollander opens May 30 in Brookfield

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Caf Hollander will be opening its Brookfield location to the public on Tuesday, May 30 at The Corners of Brookfield. The new location is situated near the Bluemound Road entrance next to the future home of L.L. Bean It's the fifth location for Hollander, which is owned by Milwaukee-based Lowlands Group, and it offers many of the features for which Lowlands' cafes are known, including multi-level seating inside and a large rooftop deck and street-level patio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style May 14 Dahmer 3
Cannibalism May 5 Sid 2
News Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El... May 3 EGMC 1
Car Jackings May 3 Sid 1
Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12) May 2 Musikologist 15
News Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa... May 1 Chicagoan by Birth 3
Jen's Sweet Treats May 1 Little_Teacup 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC