Boyfriend charged in Dwyer murder

Milwaukee prosecutors have filed charges against a man suspected in the 2013 death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was recovered in a Town of Concord field in May 2015. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said Monday that 42-year-old Kris Zocco has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hiding a corpse and strangulation and suffocation.

