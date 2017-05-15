Baku 2017 brings closer nations, cult...

Baku 2017 brings closer nations, cultures: Tase

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games is an example that brings closer nations and cultures, it is an effective and fair sports competition, which fosters an intercultural dialogue, Peter Tase, a political analyst and international relations expert with the Milwaukee-based Marquette University, told Trend May 15. The Games, which involve Indonesian, Turkish, Jordanian, Uzbek athletes, as well as those from many other countries, is a genuine competition taking place in the heart of Eurasian landmass, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Sun Dahmer 3
Cannibalism May 5 Sid 2
News Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El... May 3 EGMC 1
Car Jackings May 3 Sid 1
Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12) May 2 Musikologist 15
News Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa... May 1 Chicagoan by Birth 3
Jen's Sweet Treats May 1 Little_Teacup 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC