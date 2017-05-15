Baku 2017 brings closer nations, cultures: Tase

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games is an example that brings closer nations and cultures, it is an effective and fair sports competition, which fosters an intercultural dialogue, Peter Tase, a political analyst and international relations expert with the Milwaukee-based Marquette University, told Trend May 15. The Games, which involve Indonesian, Turkish, Jordanian, Uzbek athletes, as well as those from many other countries, is a genuine competition taking place in the heart of Eurasian landmass, he said.

