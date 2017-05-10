Baby found in car crashed by bank rob...

Baby found in car crashed by bank robbery suspect

Police near Milwaukee found a baby on board the getaway car crashed by a bank robbery suspect. Mequon police say a suspect in three bank robberies actually drove by the police department while fleeing from the last robbery.

