At long last, former McKinley School gets a potential lifeline
Just when all hope seemed to have faded, hopeful news for the future of the former McKinley School, 2001 W. Vliet St., has arrived. MPS closed the school in the late 1970s and, soon after, sold the building to V.E. Carter, who ran a day care in the building until 2013, when it closed after a fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|22 hr
|Snake
|5
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|Mon
|Udonbaby
|1
|Wheel TAx
|May 21
|Squeezed
|2
|Cannibalism
|May 21
|Ralphim
|3
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|May 21
|Joel
|5
|Additional State Funding For Foot and Bike Offi...
|May 20
|Joel
|1
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|May 18
|Frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC