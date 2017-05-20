Asha Family Services Reborn as The As...

Asha Family Services Reborn as The Asha Project

15 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

It was a sad day in late 2016, as Asha Family Services had closed its doors due to a lack of funding. Over thirty years Asha Family Services had specialized in culturally specific services to African- American domestic abuse and sex trafficking survivors in the central city.

