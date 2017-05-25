As part of rebrand, Lakefront Brewery to offer new-look Riverwest Stein in cans
One of Milwaukee's favorite local beers, Riverwest Stein, is joining the growing trend of crafts in cans. Lakefront Brewery announced it will offer its flagship beer in cans, as part of the company's 30th anniversary celebration that includes a rebranding of its image, identity, packaging and varieties.
