As part of rebrand, Lakefront Brewery...

As part of rebrand, Lakefront Brewery to offer new-look Riverwest Stein in cans

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

One of Milwaukee's favorite local beers, Riverwest Stein, is joining the growing trend of crafts in cans. Lakefront Brewery announced it will offer its flagship beer in cans, as part of the company's 30th anniversary celebration that includes a rebranding of its image, identity, packaging and varieties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 5 hr stephfranzen 31
Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ... Thu Milwaukee 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style May 23 Snake 5
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May 22 Udonbaby 1
Wheel TAx May 21 Squeezed 2
Cannibalism May 21 Ralphim 3
News Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs... May 21 Joel 5
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,320,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC