Area runners and mothers take part in 5K walk/run in Madison Sunday

14 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Everyone got a rose and a chocolate cake pop after finishing a 5K run/walk benefiting the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance Sunday in Madison. Event planners say the moms got to keep their roses, everyone else had to give theirs away! Over 400 runners participated in the competition, which started early in the morning at Olin Park, wound its way through the area to Quann Park and then returned to John Nolen Drive.

