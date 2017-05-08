Ambassador rebrands Envoy restaurant ...

Ambassador rebrands Envoy restaurant and lounge concepts

Ambassador Hotel owner Rick Wiegand announced this morning that Chef Jason Gorman will reinvent the hotel's "reimagined" food and beverage options. The current Envoy restaurant will become The Fitz named in honor of author F. Scott Fitzgerald which will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, while the bar across the hall will be rebranded as Gin Rickey.

