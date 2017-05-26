Airport video shows Sheriff Clarke, p...

Airport video shows Sheriff Clarke, passenger leave plane after confrontation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: WAOW

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke instructed members of his staff to harass a citizen following a January confrontation aboard an American Airlines flight, video and text messages obtained by our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV. "Just a field interview, no arrest unless he become an a**h*** with your guys," Clarke wrote Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Panthers vs Store Wed Torrid 1
Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B... May 28 woz75 1
Cannibalism May 28 Bullet 4
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style May 28 Nude 6
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) May 27 stephfranzen 31
Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ... May 25 Milwaukee 1
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May 22 Udonbaby 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,699 • Total comments across all topics: 281,447,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC