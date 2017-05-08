A new Stone Creek cafe is headed to Downer Avenue
Less than two months after word came out of a new cafe headed to Chicago , Stone Creek Coffee announced today another new location a bit closer to home, this time on Downer Avenue on Milwaukee's East Side . The local coffee shop will move its new location into the former Associated Bank space at 2650 N. Downer Ave., marking the second of the previously noted three to four additional cafes Stone Creek aimed to open by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannibalism
|May 5
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|15
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Jen's Sweet Treats
|May 1
|Little_Teacup
|2
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Apr 28
|jail punk sheriff
|5
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC