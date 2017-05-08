A new Stone Creek cafe is headed to Downer Avenue

Less than two months after word came out of a new cafe headed to Chicago , Stone Creek Coffee announced today another new location a bit closer to home, this time on Downer Avenue on Milwaukee's East Side . The local coffee shop will move its new location into the former Associated Bank space at 2650 N. Downer Ave., marking the second of the previously noted three to four additional cafes Stone Creek aimed to open by 2020.

