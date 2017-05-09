a I dona t want to go to jail, mommya : 8-year-old found steering car for drunk mom, police say
A mother faces multiple charges after she allowed her young son to steer the car while driving down a Milwaukee freeway Thursday, authorities said. Carrie Bernard, 37, faces one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of DUI with a minor child in the vehicle.
