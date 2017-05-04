4-year-old dies from methadone overdose in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed a 4-year-old boy has died from a methadone overdose. Tyranne Beckless is the seventh child in Milwaukee County under the age of 5 to die of an opioid overdose in the last 19 months.
