4-year-old dies from methadone overdose in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed a 4-year-old boy has died from a methadone overdose. Tyranne Beckless is the seventh child in Milwaukee County under the age of 5 to die of an opioid overdose in the last 19 months.

