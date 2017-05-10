4 reasons you should take a look into...

4 reasons you should take a look into Milwaukee Ballet's "Mirror Mirror"

To watch a rehearsal of "Mirror Mirror," the Milwaukee Ballet's dark and shadowy retelling of the classic Snow White fairy tale, is to watch the impeccable assembly of the world's most elegant and beautiful machinery. Before the music, the dancers are like separate gears, gathered in different groups practicing their immaculate movements featured dancer Marize Fumero, playing Claudia the evil stepmother, working center stage with fellow Claudia dancer Lahna Vanderbush shadowing her moves just behind; a group of male dancers upstage, working on the perfect way to gracefully climb a gaunt silver tree; Nicole Teague-Howell, one of the show's Snow Whites, quietly discussing the timing of an exit downstage.

