Zip Mke Exhibit Showcases Milwaukee's Diversity
Milwaukee may be known for segregation, but ZIP MKE has launched a photography exhibit to showcase the diversity of the city. The exhibit, which showcases professional photography from all 28 Milwaukee zip codes, premiered on Saturday, March 25 at Milwaukee Public Library on 76th and Mill Road at 12 p.m. Dominic Inouye is the founder of ZIP MKE, who organized this kick off celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa...
|Fri
|Crunchy
|2
|Residents express concern about handling of che...
|Fri
|Jwwey
|3
|Milwaukee Murders
|Fri
|Bissell
|3
|Farkas on Trump spying
|Mar 29
|coupdtat
|1
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 26
|Fact
|2
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Mar 24
|jeremy
|13
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Mar 24
|Always Outspoken
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC