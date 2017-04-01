Zip Mke Exhibit Showcases Milwaukee's Diversity

Milwaukee may be known for segregation, but ZIP MKE has launched a photography exhibit to showcase the diversity of the city. The exhibit, which showcases professional photography from all 28 Milwaukee zip codes, premiered on Saturday, March 25 at Milwaukee Public Library on 76th and Mill Road at 12 p.m. Dominic Inouye is the founder of ZIP MKE, who organized this kick off celebration.

