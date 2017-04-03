YWCA Southeast Wisconsin Launches Aut...

YWCA Southeast Wisconsin Launches Auto-Loan Program to Secure Low-Interest Loans

YWCA Southeast Wisconsin just announced the debut of its Auto Loan Access Program , which incorporates financial education, budgeting and credit coaching to help credit-challenged residents of Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Waukesha Counties secure low-interest vehicle loans. "For so many working households, not having a reliable form of transportation, coupled with a lack of access to mainstream financial products because of challenged credit, keeps them from maintaining and advancing at work and in life," explains Jackie Carter , YWCA Southeast Wisconsin's Personal Financial Management Program Manager.

