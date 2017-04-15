Women in Worship 2017 is a three-day uplifting, life transforming gathering for women that offers powerful prayer and worship, fellowship and features nationally known speakers. Hosted by Dr. Melva Henderson, co-pastor of World Outreach Church in Milwaukee with her husband, Senior Pastor Dr. Ervin "Skip" Henderson, Women in Worship allows women an opportunity to drop the challenges and stress of everyday life at the door and be fully present in the moment.

