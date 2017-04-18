Woman says she was burned after her F...

Woman says she was burned after her Fitbit exploded

Dina Mitchell said she had owned her Fitbit Flex 2 for about two weeks when the fitness tracking device allegedly caught fire on her arm while she was reading a book on Tuesday night. "I was literally just sitting and reading when my Fitbit exploded," Mitchell told ABC News in an emailed statement on Sunday.

