Wisconsin semi-truck fire destroys 20,000 pounds of cheese
There were no injuries in a Wisconsin semi-truck fire, but the blaze did destroy 20,000 pounds of Kraft and Velveeta cheese much to the dismay of onlookers Tuesday, April 18. The semitrailer and cheese were ruled total losses, WTMJ-TV Milwaukee, who called it a "tragic loss" on Twitter, reports. "It's a very difficult fire once the cheese gets going," West Allis assistant fire chief Kurt Zellmann told the station .
