Wisconsin police investigating letter threatening Easter church attacks

Wisconsin authorities are investigating a letter sent in the mail that made unspecific but violent threats against churches in Waukesha County. The author of the letter claims to be Joseph Jakubowski, the fugitive accused of robbing a Wisconsin gun shop and sending a manifesto to President Donald Trump.

