Wisconsin man accused of abducting teen he met through social media app
A 14-year-old Michigan girl was kidnapped by a Wisconsin man she met on a social media app, according to a report from our Milwaukee partner station WISN. Police in Fort Atkinson say the girl met the 43-year-old suspect through the Kik app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Barret
|15 hr
|Sid
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|23 hr
|Truth is Best
|4
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Apr 24
|Hillary Ryan Best...
|3
|Former President to Pen Book
|Apr 24
|Sad
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
|Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March...
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
|Lover gone AWOL
|Apr 23
|Sad
|5
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC