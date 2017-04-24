Wisconsin man accused of abducting te...

Wisconsin man accused of abducting teen he met through social media app

A 14-year-old Michigan girl was kidnapped by a Wisconsin man she met on a social media app, according to a report from our Milwaukee partner station WISN. Police in Fort Atkinson say the girl met the 43-year-old suspect through the Kik app.

