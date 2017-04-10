WI: Milwaukee Streetcar Rail Welding ...

WI: Milwaukee Streetcar Rail Welding Underway, Route Work to Begin Next Week

April 07--Rails for the Milwaukee streetcar are now being welded together, and route construction is on track to begin next week. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other city officials on Friday visited a welding site on N. Milwaukee St., where sparks were flying as crews welded 80-foot "sticks" of steel into streetcar rails as long as 320 feet.

