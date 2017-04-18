WI Firefighter Out of Hospital, Needs Surgery
April 19--A Milwaukee fire lieutenant seriously injured while battling a fire at a vacant apartment has been released from the hospital, a fire department official said Wednesday. The firefighter suffered significant injuries to his right wrist, right elbow and back when he fell through the second floor to the first floor of the vacant building at 5716 W. Hampton Ave on the city's northwest side.
