Why It's So Hard to Revamp Classic Re...

Why It's So Hard to Revamp Classic Restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Karl Ratzsch, the 113-year-old Milwaukee restaurant Hauck bought at the beginning of last year, closed. The chef, who also owns restaurant C. 1880, says that, looking back, it was clear that change would be difficult for Karl Ratzsch's older crowds of regulars, some of whom took to social media to express their displeasure that the German landmark would be renovated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Miller Time Pub & Grill 20 hr curious 1
News House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09) Apr 9 Lisha 12
West Allis (Nov '11) Apr 6 the same 14
Wheel TAx Apr 5 Sad 1
Cannibalism Apr 4 Sad 1
News Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut Apr 4 Taylor 2
Coup d tat Apr 4 Said 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC