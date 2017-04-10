Why It's So Hard to Revamp Classic Restaurants
Karl Ratzsch, the 113-year-old Milwaukee restaurant Hauck bought at the beginning of last year, closed. The chef, who also owns restaurant C. 1880, says that, looking back, it was clear that change would be difficult for Karl Ratzsch's older crowds of regulars, some of whom took to social media to express their displeasure that the German landmark would be renovated.
