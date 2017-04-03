What's up with the jeans on Downtown ...

What's up with the jeans on Downtown light poles?

While Milwaukee never ended up getting its blue shirt art installation at Mitchell Airport all those years ago, Downtown is getting some blue jeans, it seems. If you've been Downtown today, you might have noticed jeans hanging from light poles along West Wisconsin Avenue and perhaps wondered if they were a new trend, like tying a pair of sneakers together in the '70s and launching them up over the overhead utility wires.

